Eason, LSU beat Penn St. in OT at Emerald Coast Classic

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — Tari Eason went 7 of 8 from the free-throw line after regulation and finished with 20 points, Xavier Pinson scored all of his 15 points after halftime and LSU beat Penn State 68-63 in overtime to advance to the championship game of the Emerald Coast Classic. LSU (6-0) plays the winner between Oregon State and Wake Forest in the title game. Penn State (3-2) plays the loser in a consolation game. Jalen Pickett had 14 points and eight rebounds and Sam Sessoms scored 13 points with 10 rebounds for Penn State. Seth Lundy made a putback for the Nittany Lions just before the buzzer in regulation to force OT.