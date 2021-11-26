CONCACAF 4th place to meet Oceania in World Cup playoff

By The Associated Press

The fourth-place team from North and Central American and the Caribbean will play the Oceania champion in a one-game playoff for a World Cup berth. The fifth-place nation from South America will play the fifth-place team from Asia for another berth, Both games will played on June 13 or June 14 in Qatar at venues being prepared for next autumn’s World Cup. The playoffs will take place after the World Cup draw, which is scheduled for April 1.