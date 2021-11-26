Brown’s 3 TD runs help UAB beat UTEP 42-25

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jermaine Brown Jr. ran for three touchdowns, Dylan Hopkins added two TD passes and UAB beat UTEP 42-25 in the regular-season finale for both teams. UAB (8-4, 6-2 Conference USA) and UTEP (7-5, 4-4) await bowl invitations. Brown capped a 40-yard drive with and 1-yard touchdown run with 8:41 left in the third quarter. UTEP fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Hopkins threw a 4-yard TD pass to Hayden Pittman that made it 28-17 about 2 minutes later. Quardraiz Wadley scored on a 7-yard run late in the first quarter and Deion Hankins ran for an 11-yard TD early in the second for the Miners and Gavin Baechle’s 23-yard field goal with 5 seconds left made it 17-14 at halftime.