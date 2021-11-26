Bosa is back at rookie level, leading 49ers’ defense

By JOSH DUBOW

AP Pro Football Writer

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bosa was pretty dominant as a rookie in 2019 when his pass rush skills helped the San Francisco 49ers make it to the Super Bowl. But Bosa feels he’s even better this year after missing almost all of last season with reconstructive knee surgery. He has some numbers to back it up. He has already set a career high with 10 sacks, surpassing the nine he had in 2019 when he won Defensive Rookie of the Year. He ranks fifth in the NFL in sacks, first in tackles for loss and is tied for third in quarterback hits.