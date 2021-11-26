At 40, Lopez fills in fine for Nadal, Alcaraz in Davis Cup

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

Forty-year-old Feliciano Lopez gave defending champion Spain an early 1-0 lead over Ecuador in Group A of the Davis Cup Finals with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Roberto Quiroz at home in Madrid. Spain is playing without Rafael Nadal and without Carlo Alcaraz. The United States got off to a rough start against host Italy in Turin as Lorenzo Sonego beat Reilly Opelka 6-3, 7-6 (4) in his home city to open their series in Group E. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic was slated to play both singles and doubles for Serbia against Austria in Group F in Innsbruck.