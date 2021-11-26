Amzil hits jumper at buzzer, Dayton beats No. 4 Kansas 74-73

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Mustapha Amzil hit a running jumper in the lane at the buzzer, and Dayton beat No. 4 Kansas 74-73. Kansas’ David McCormack blocked Malachi Smith’s layup with 3 seconds left. Amzil picked up the loose ball, and his shot went off the rim and backboard before going in. After Smith cut the deficit to 73-72 on a layup, McCormack was called for an offensive foul with 9 seconds to play.