Whaley sits out for No. 22 UConn after fainting at Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — No. 22 UConn is holding out forward Isaiah Whaley from Thursday’s game against Michigan State after he fainted following a first-round game at the Battle 4 Atlantis. The team said its medical staff had evaluated Whaley overnight and before the game and decided “it would be best” to give him a day to rest as a precaution, though “all signs look normal.” Whaley fainted after playing 43 minutes in a double-overtime win against No. 19 Auburn on Wednesday. UConn previously said Whaley had a “combination of end-of-game excitement, fatigue and dehydration” that caused him to feel lightheaded and dizzy.