WADA approves reforms; athlete groups say they’re not enough

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

The World Anti-Doping Agency has approved a series of reforms designed to give athletes a bigger voice in decision-making. WADA announced it was adding two seats to its executive committee, one of which will go to an athlete representative. It also approved creation of an independent ethics board and reformed the athletes council to give a wider group of athletes a say in appointing its 20 members. A number of athlete groups put out statements deriding the changes as little more than cosmetic. One major complaint is that the key decision-making bodies are still populated with members of the International Olympic Committee, which accounts for half of WADA’s funding. World governments supply the other half.