Sweden, Croatia and Czech Republic take leads in Davis Cup

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Sweden, Croatia and the Czech Republic have taken early leads as the second edition of the Davis Cup Finals got underway with simultaneous matches in three different countries. Sweden won the opening singles against 2019 runner-up Canada when Elias Ymer defeated Steven Diaz 6-4, 6-2 in Group B in Madrid. The Czech Republic moved ahead of France when 21-year-old Thomas Machac defeated veteran Richard Gasquet 7-6, 6-2 (3) in Group C in Innsbruck. Borna Gojo gave 2018 champions Croatia the lead over 28-time winner Australia in Group D with a 7-6 (5), 7-5 victory over No. 61 Alexei Popyrin in Turin.