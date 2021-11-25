SA Rugby and Erasmus withdraw appeal, say sorry to referee

By The Associated Press

South Africa and Rassie Erasmus have withdrawn their intention to appeal against the sanctions imposed on him for making an hour-long video criticizing a referee during the series against the British and Irish Lions. They also issued an apology as demanded by World Rugby when it passed down the sanction. SA Rugby says “this has been a highly stressful and charged environment with unusual pressures placed on all concerned and we have no wish to prolong that experience for anyone.” Erasmus is South Africa’s director of rugby. He was banned last week for two months and barred from attending test matches in an official role for 10 months after the sport’s governing body found him guilty of misconduct.