Regulator for English football given backing by government

LONDON (AP) — The creation of an independent regulator for English football has been given initial backing by the government in a move intended to safeguard the future of clubs by providing financial oversight and assessing the suitability of potential owners. The announcement by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries followed the publication of a review of football governance. The review was commissioned following the ill-fated attempt by six leading Premier League clubs to launch a European Super League. The review cecommended the granting of “golden share” of veto powers to supporters’ groups on key issues such as clubs attempting to enter breakaway competitions.

