No. 23 Texas A&M women beat Pitt 57-46 at Paradise Jam

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Jordan Nixon and Destiny Pitts scored 12 points, Kayla Wells added 10 points and No. 23 Texas A&M used a late run to pull away for a 57-46 win over Pittsburgh at the Paradise Jam. Wells and Pitts made back-to-back 3-pointers and Nixon added a jumper and a 3 before Pitts hit two free throws to cap a 13-1 run over the final 4 minutes. Maliyah Johnson finished with nine points and eight rebounds for Texas A&M (5-0). The Aggies have won a program record 21 consecutive non-conference games, dating to a loss against Florida State on December 1, 2019. Dayshanette Harris led Pitt (4-1) with 16 points and Liatu King scored 10 points and grabbed a career-high 19 rebounds.