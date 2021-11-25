No. 22 West Virginia women hold off upset-minded Purdue

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kirsten Deans scored 12 points with six assists, 10 of 11 Mountaineers scored and No. 22-ranked West Virginia held off a tough challenge from Purdue, 65-57 at the St. Pete Showcase. Purdue, under former Seattle Storm guard and two-time NAIA coach of the year Katie Gearlds, stayed within eight points of West Virginia for most of the game and drained 10 3-pointers. A’riana Gray scored 10 for West Virginia (4-0) and Madisen Smith, Jasmine Carson and Samuel each scored eight. Purdue was led by Brooke Moore’s 13 points and 12 from Cassidy Hardin, who made four 3-pointers. West Virginia hadn’t scored fewer than 78 points this season.