No. 16 Utah seeking a fifth straight win over Colorado

By The Associated Press

Utah can finish with an 8-1 mark in Pac-12 play for the second time in three seasons with a victory over Colorado. The Utes have already clinched their third Pac-12 South title in four seasons. Utah is rolling on offense, averaging 38.4 points and 456.3 yards per game against league opponents. Defensively, the Utes also lead the Pac-12 in tackles for loss per game (7.6) and sacks per game (3.09). The Buffaloes have won two of their last three, beating Oregon State and Washington. Colorado seeks to snap a four-game losing streak in the rivalry series with the Utes and win for just the third time against the Utes since 1958. 

