Moore hits 5 3s, Wong scores 19 as Miami beats FAMU 86-59

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Moore had a season-high 20 points, Isaiah Wong scored 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Miami never trailed in its 86-59 win over Florida A&M. Kameron McGusty added 14 points for Miami (3-1), which used a 16-4 run to push its lead into double figures for good before scoring 10 of the last 12 first-half points to take a 42-21 lead into the break. Jones made 11 of 19 from the field and led Florida A&M (1-2) with a career-high 27 points and eight rebounds.