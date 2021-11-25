Lions RB D’Andre Swift hurts shoulder, leaves Bears game

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift hurt his right shoulder in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears and was not cleared to return on Thursday. Bears receiver Marquise Goodwin left the game with a foot injury, linebacker Roquan Smith had a hamstring injury and fellow linebacker Sam Kamara was evaluated for a concussion in the first half. Goodwin returned, but Kamara and Smith were ruled out after halftime. The Lions played in the second half without cornerback Bobby Price because of a shoulder injury.