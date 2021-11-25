Injury-riddled Saints stagnant on offense in latest loss

By GUERRY SMITH

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With a slew of key starters missing, the struggling New Orleans Saints didn’t know who to turn to or where to go on offense against Buffalo. Most of the time they went nowhere, failing to score until the fourth quarter and losing 31-6 to the Bills in a Thanksgiving prime-time mismatch. When the Bills went ahead 24-0 with 4:19 left in the third, New Orleans had picked up just four first downs and gained only 68 yards. Playing without running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram, offensive linemen Ryan Ramczyk and Andrus Peat, utility player Taysom Hill and tight end Adam Trautman, the injury-riddled Saints were unable to score until the first play of the fourth.