Inaugural DP World Tour starts with Hidalgo leading in SA

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa (AP) — The inaugural season of the DP World Tour has started with Angel Hidalgo of Spain shooting 6-under 65 to lead the first round of the Joburg Open before play was suspended. South African golfer Thriston Lawrence was also 6 under and had one hole to play when players came off the course due to the threat of lightning. It marked the start of a new era following the rebranding of the European Tour to a title which better reflected the global nature of the tour. The 2021 season ended just last week when Collin Morikawa won the Race to Dubai title. The first round will be completed early Friday with more than a quarter of the 156-man field yet to finish.