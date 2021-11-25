Danish journalist union advises against travel to Qatar

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s Union of Journalists is urging journalists not to travel to Qatar to cover next year’s World Cup, saying the Arab country cannot be trusted. The deputy leader of the union, which has more than 18,000 members, said Wednesday that he is afraid sources critical of the government risk disappearing or going to prison for a long time. The statement came as a reaction to the detention by Qatari security forces of two journalists from the Norwegian national broadcaster. The footage they gathered at a migrant labor camp as they tried to report on worker issues ahead of the FIFA 2022 World Cup was deleted.