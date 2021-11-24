VCU tops Syracuse 67-55 in Battle 4 Atlantis opener

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Levi Stockard III scored 15 points and Marcus Tsohonis added 12 to help VCU beat Syracuse 67-55 in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. VCU trailed 38-36 early in the second half before scoring eight straight points to take a six-point lead on Tsohonis’ 3-pointer with 12:21 left. Jimmy Boeheim answered with his own 3, but that’s as close as Syracuse could get the rest of the way. It was VCU’s first victory ever against the Orange in four tries. The previous meeting came in 1992. Buddy Boeheim scored 20 points and Jimmy Boeheim added 17 for the Orange.