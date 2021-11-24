Tar Heels, No. 24 Wolfpack highlight weekend in the ACC

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

Rivalry week has some meat this weekend in the ACC. North Carolina can end No. 24 NC State’s hope for an Atlantic Division title with a victory in the 111th installment of the rivalry on Friday night. N.C. State needs to win and have Boston College beat No. 21 Wake Forest in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, to claim the division. Virginia Tech needs a victory at Virginia, Florida State needs to win at Florida and Syracuse needs to beat No. 20 Pittsburgh to qualify for bowl games.