Strahan wonders why Giants took so long to retire 92 jersey

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Hall of Famer Michael Strahan is looking forward to seeing his No. 92 jersey retired by the New York Giants and wondering why it took so long. The never-shy Strahan took a swipe at the team’s ownership for lateness of his jersey retirement, He nipped at fans of the rival Philadelphia Eagles and added he is as frustrated as any Giants fan by the team’s struggles over the past decade. Strahan, 50, made his comments on a Zoom call arranged by the Giants, who plan to retire his number at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Eagles.