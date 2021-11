NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Derek St. Hilaire had 22 points as New Orleans easily beat Central Arkansas 90-63. Troy Green had 16 points and seven rebounds for New Orleans (2-3). Daniel Sackey added 13 points. Tyson Jackson had 11 points. Collin Cooper had 13 points for the Bears (1-4). Elias Cato added 10 points. Jared Chatham had 10 points and seven rebounds.