No. 7 Oklahoma St. will find out Big 12 title game opponent

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

Seventh-ranked Oklahoma State will find out who it will play in its first Big 12 championship game. It could be a Bedlam rematch. The Cowboys are home for the regular-season finale against 10th-ranked Oklahoma. The six-time defending Big 12 champion Sooners get into the title game with a win over Oklahoma State, or if ninth-ranked Baylor loses its home finale earlier in the day to Texas Tech. Oklahoma has won six in a row and 16 of 18 against the Cowboys.