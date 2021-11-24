Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:39 PM

No. 12 Houston dominates Oregon 78-49 at Maui Invitational

KION 2020

By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Basketball Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fabian White Jr. scored 15 points, Marcus Sasser added 14 and No. 12 Houston overpowered Oregon 78-49 in the Maui Invitational third-place game. The Cougars smothered the Ducks with defensive pressure and pushed them around inside to lead by 34 early in the second half. Houston had a 40-22 advantage in the paint and snagged 11 offensive rebounds to finish 2-1 in the relocated Maui Invitational. The Ducks had another disjointed day on offense, unable to get out in transition or solve Houston’s swarming half-court defense. Oregon shot poorly early to fall into a big hole and had 19 turnovers that led to 29 Houston points. Eric Williams Jr. had 13 points to lead the Ducks.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content