No. 12 Houston dominates Oregon 78-49 at Maui Invitational

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Basketball Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fabian White Jr. scored 15 points, Marcus Sasser added 14 and No. 12 Houston overpowered Oregon 78-49 in the Maui Invitational third-place game. The Cougars smothered the Ducks with defensive pressure and pushed them around inside to lead by 34 early in the second half. Houston had a 40-22 advantage in the paint and snagged 11 offensive rebounds to finish 2-1 in the relocated Maui Invitational. The Ducks had another disjointed day on offense, unable to get out in transition or solve Houston’s swarming half-court defense. Oregon shot poorly early to fall into a big hole and had 19 turnovers that led to 29 Houston points. Eric Williams Jr. had 13 points to lead the Ducks.