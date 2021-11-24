It’s rivalry week around the SEC, and they do just mean more

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

It’s rivalry week across the Southeastern Conference, with plenty of stakes beyond bragging rights. Yes, it’s time for the the Iron Bowl, the Egg Bowl and the assorted other rivalry football games involving SEC teams. And to paraphrase the league’s slogan: they do just mean more. No. 3 Alabama meets Auburn and Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban says a loss always adds a “but” to any season no matter how successful otherwise.