German club Rostock fined for fan attacks on police

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German second-division soccer club Hansa Rostock has been fined 97,300 euros ($109,000) after its fans attacked police and stadium security officials, and appeared to celebrate a police officer’s death. The German soccer federation’s disciplinary tribunal said around 150 Rostock supporters threw stones and pyrotechnics at police after leaving a game in September. One police officer was injured and a police vehicle was set on fire. A firework also landed on the field. Three security staff were hurt in clashes with Rostock fans who were trying to storm the field at another game. Fans also displayed a banner reading “one less” at a third game after a police officer had died in a training exercise.