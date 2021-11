SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dhieu Deing had 26 points as UTSA beat Lamar 79-73. Jordan Ivy-Curry and Jacob Germany added 13 points apiece for UTSA (4-3). Davion Buster had 22 points for the Cardinals (1-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. C.J. Roberts added 17 points. Valentin Catt had 11 points.