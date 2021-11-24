Browns’ Hunt, Conklin return to practice, could face Ravens

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt and All-Pro starting right tackle Jack Conklin have been designated for return from injured reserve and could play in this week’s AFC North showdown against Baltimore. Both will practice Wednesday. Hunt has missed five games with a calf injury, depriving the Browns of one of their top playmakers. Cleveland scored 17 points or fewer in four of the five game Hunt missed. Conklin sat out of the past three games with an elbow injury. His replacement, Blake Hance, has struggled. The return of Hunt and Conklin could be a big boost for the Browns, who will play the division-leading Ravens twice in three weeks.