Boston’s improved fitness helps her excel for South Carolina

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Aliyah Boston spent the offseason working on her fitness to be able to excel late in games. It’s already paid off for South Carolina’s star post player, who was dominant in the final quarter of the No. 1 Gamecocks’ victory over UConn on Monday. She finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds and came up with a few big plays in the fourth quarter when South Carolina dominated the Huskies.