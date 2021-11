MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Rashad Bolden had 29 points as Southern Miss beat UNC-Wilmington 80-66 in the Zootown Classic. Bolden shot 11 for 12 from the field, including 5 of 6 from behind the arc. Tyler Stevenson had 15 points for Southern Miss (3-2). Isaih Moore added 15 points. Jaylen Sims had 16 points for the Seahawks (3-3). Jamahri Harvey added 14 points. Trazarien White had 13 points.