EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Jamal Bieniemy had 21 points as UTEP beat Florida A&M 67-53. Jorell Saterfield had 14 points for UTEP (4-2). Jamari Sibley added 13 points and seven rebounds. Keonte Kennedy had 12 points and nine rebounds. MJ Randolph had 17 points for the Rattlers (1-3). Kamron Reaves added 13 points.