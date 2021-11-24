Bib Bradley to coach Toronto after leaving Los Angeles

TORONTO (AP) — Bob Bradley was hired as Toronto’s head coach and sporting director, six days after he left as coach of Los Angeles FC. Bradley, 63, is the father of Toronto captain Michael Bradley. Toronto fired coach Chris Armas in July after one win, eight losses and two draws. Javier Perez took over as interim coach, and the team finished 13th among 14 teams in the Eastern Conference this year, winning six, losing 18 and drawing 10. General manager Ali Curtis’ departure was announced Monday. Bradley is the second-winningest coach in MLS history.