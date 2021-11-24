Australia gets ‘preferred’ status for Rugby World Cup in ’27

LONDON (AP) — The men’s Rugby World Cup looks to be heading back to Australia for 2027. Australia has been awarded “preferred candidate” status by World Rugby. The country last hosted the event in 2003. A final decision will be made in May 2022. England was selected as the preferred candidate to host the women’s World Cup in 2025. World Rugby also said it will enter what the governing body described as “exclusive targeted dialogue” with the United States about hosting the men’s Rugby World Cup in 2031. That would mark the first time the event would be held in North America.