Appleby’s buzzer-beater sends No. 23 Florida past Ohio State

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Tyree Appleby hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer and No. 23 Florida beat Ohio State 71-68 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off championship game. The entire Gators bench stormed on the court for a wild celebration after Appleby’s shot went in. Players were dancing at midcourt awaiting the start of the trophy celebration. Florida got 19 points from Phlandrous Fleming Jr. Colin Castleton had 11 points and 13 rebounds. E.J. Liddell scored 23 points for Ohio State. Kyle Young picked up his fifth foul midway through the second half and finished with 11 points.