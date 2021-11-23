Vikings place DT Dalvin Tomlinson on COVID-19 reserve list

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have placed defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson on the COVID-19 reserve list. Their depth on the defensive line will be further tested this week. Tomlinson has started all 10 games in his first season with the Vikings. He left the New York Giants to sign with them as a free agent. The other starting defensive tackle Michael Pierce will miss at least one more game with an elbow injury he’s been fighting for almost two months. Defensive end Danielle Hunter is out for the rest of the year with a torn pectoral muscle.