US to host women’s World Cup qualifying tournament

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

The U.S. will host one of the four FIBA Women’s World Cup qualifying tournaments in February in Washington. The Americans already have earned an automatic bid into next year’s tournament that will be held in Australia. They will play against Belgium, Puerto Rico and Russia in the Feb. 10-13 qualifying tournament. The U.S. will open play against Puerto Rico on Feb. 10 and then play Belgium the next day. The Americans will close out the tournament against Russia on Feb. 13.