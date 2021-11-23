Tkachuk lifts Flames over Blackhawks 5-2 for 4th straight

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk broke a tie on a fortunate bounce with 5:35 left and the Calgary Flames beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 for their fourth straight victory. Tkachuk’s centering pass went off the skate of Chicago defenseman Seth Jones and over the shoulder of goalie Marc-Andre Fleury to give Calgary a 3-2 lead. Trevor Lewis and Johnny Gaudreau each added an empty-net goal for the Flames, who sit alone atop the Western Conference. Dillon Dube and Milan Lucic also scored for Calgary. Jacob Markstrom made 19 saves. Reese Johnson had a goal and an assist — his first two NHL points — to lead Chicago. Brandon Hagel also scored.