Sevilla beats Wolfsburg to stay alive in Champions League

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Sevilla has kept alive its chance of advancing in the Champions League with a 2-0 home win over Wolfsburg. Joan Jordán and Rafa Mir scored to give the Spanish club its first win in five matches in the tight Group G. It moved from last to third place with six points. It is one behind second-place Salzburg and two behind leader Lille. Salzburg lost 1-0 at Lille in the other group match. Wolfsburg stayed on five points and is still in contention ahead of the final round. It will host Lille while Sevilla will visit Salzburg.