LPGA Tour seizing on more sponsor interest in women’s sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Mollie Marcoux Samaan heads into her first full year as LPGA commissioner with high hopes. She says there is an awakening around women’s sports with more sponsors seeing value. It’s already starting to show. The LPGA has 19 events with prize money of at least $2 million. The five majors have a combined purse that’s $7.3 million more than it was five years ago and most likely will be even greater when the U.S. Women’s Open announces its purse for next year. Meanwhile, Collin Morikawa’s work is not through. He can reach No. 1 if he wins in the Bahamas next week.