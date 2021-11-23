It’s not just Peng. China is cracking down on MeToo movement

By HUIZHONG WU

Associated Press

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — When tennis star Peng Shuai disappeared from public view this month after accusing a senior Chinese politician of sexual assault, it caused an international uproar. But back in China, Peng is just one of several people who have been hustled out of view, charged with crimes or trolled and silenced on social media for speaking out about the harassment, violence and discrimination women face every day. When China’s #MeToo movement began in 2018, it had some early successes. But it has also frequently met with stiff resistance from Chinese authorities, who are quick to counter any social movement they fear could challenge their hold on power. That crackdown has intensified this year.