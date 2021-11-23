Devils unveil a third jersey, black with ‘Jersey’ on front

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils are going to use a third jersey for the first time in franchise history. The Devils announced they will use the black sweater with the word ‘Jersey’ on the front for the first time on Dec. 8 against Philadelphia. The franchise currently has home and away uniforms — red at home and white on the road. The crest is an encircled NJ with devils’ horns on top of the J. The pants are black. When they moved to New Jersey from Colorado in 1982, the Devils’ colors were red, green and white.