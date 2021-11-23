Cincinnati moves into College Football Playoff position

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Cincinnati has moved into position to make the College Football Playoff, climbing a spot to fourth behind Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama. A team from outside the Power Five conferences has never been selected for the semifinals in the previous seven years of the CFP. Heading into the final full weekend of games, Cincinnati seems to have a realistic path to a playoff spot no matter what happens around the Bearcats — as long as they win out. Before this season, no non-Power Five team had ever been ranked better than seventh by the CFP selection committee. Michigan is fifth heading into its game against Ohio State. Notre Dame (10-1) is sixth.