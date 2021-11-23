Atalanta, Young Boys draw 3-3 in frantic finish

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — A frantic finish saw Atalanta draw 3-3 at Young Boys in the Champions League to set up a tense final round of games in Group F next month. Atalanta held a 2-1 lead entering the 80th minute before the Swiss champion stunned the visitors with two goals in four minutes including a rifled shot by Silvan Hefti to go ahead for the first time. The Italian side was heading for last place in the group until Luis Muriel struck with a free kick in the 88th to salvage a point. Atalanta hosts Villarreal on Dec. 8 needing a win to advance. Manchester United won the group by beating Villarreal 2-0.