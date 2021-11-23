Al-Hilal beats Pohang for 4th Asian Champions League title

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Nasser Al-Dawsari’s goal after just 16 seconds helped Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal clinch a record fourth Asian Champions League title with a 2-0 win over South Korea’s Pohang Steelers in the final. Al-Dawsari picked up a loose ball just inside the Pohang half and advanced to unleash a fierce shot from outside the area that flew into the top corner of the net in front of 50,000 home fans. Moussa Marega doubled the lead in the second half. Al-Hilal secured a place at the Club World Cup which will be played early next year in nearby Abu Dhabi.