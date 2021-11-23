Academy graduates send Chelsea through with CL win over Juve

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Three Chelsea academy graduates scored in a 4-0 victory over Juventus that secured a place in the round of 16 of the Champions League. Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi all netted for the European champions. Timo Werner completed the rout that sent Chelsea top of Group H with a game to spare ahead of Juventus. Getting a pipeline of talent from the youth system to the first team has been a long-time challenge at a club with the wealth of Roman Abramovich to invest in transfers during the 18 years of his ownership.