Washington scores 20, No. 10 Kentucky tops Albany 86-61

By GARY B. GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — TyTy Washington Jr. scored 20 points for the second straight game and No. 10 Kentucky beat Albany 86-61 for its fourth consecutive victory. The Wildcats played at a slower pace than usual before pulling away in the second half. Keion Brooks Jr. scored 17 points, Sahvir Wheeler had 15, Kellan Grady scored 14 and Oscar Tshiebwe had 14 rebounds and 12 points. Kentucky shot 54% for the game. De’Vondre Perry scored 18 points for winless Albany.