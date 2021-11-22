Surprise package Union back to glory days in Belgium

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

AP Sports Writer

BRUSSELS (AP) — Forget Club Brugge, Anderlecht and Standard Liege. It’s all about Union Saint-Gilloise in the Belgian soccer league this season. The Brussels club is back in the elite after 48 years and has a seven-point lead over Antwerp and defending champion Club Brugge at the top of the standings. What the Union supporters really want now is for their team to achieve what Leicester did in 2016 in the Premier League. They want to upset all big guns and be crowned champion at the end of the season.