Romelu Lukaku set to return for Chelsea against Juventus

LONDON (AP) — Romelu Lukaku is set to return from a month out with an ankle injury in Chelsea’s Champions League match against Juventus. Lukaku has been in full training since Sunday and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says the Belgium striker could be selected in the squad if he is deemed fit after meeting with medical staff. Lukaku was hurt in the win over Malmo in the Champions League on Oct. 20. Timo Werner came off the field in the same game because of a hamstring injury. Werner has also returned to training and looks more likely to play against Juventus given Kai Havertz has hamstring problems.