Red Sox pick up manager Alex Cora’s option for 2 seasons

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Wrier

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have picked up Alex Cora’s option for two more seasons. The club is rewarding its manager for taking it to the AL Championship Series in his first year back after serving his one-year sign-stealing suspension. Cora is now under contract through 2024. A former infielder who was a member of Boston’s 2007 World Series championship team, Cora is 284-202 in three seasons as manager. In his first year, 2018, he led the club to a franchise-record 108 victories and a World Series title. He was let go a year later when he was identified as the ringleader in the Houston Astros cheating scandal.